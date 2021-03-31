Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBLM Nutrtion Competiton [Image 1 of 2]

    JBLM Nutrtion Competiton

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Karleshia Gater 

    I Corps

    Spc. Angelica Pinlac (right), a culinary specialist representing the Courage Inn Warrior Restaurant, serves her competition entry to Lila Lehtola (left), a registered dietitian and judge for the nutrition whole grain competition at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Culinary University, March 31. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Karleshia Gater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 20:56
    Photo ID: 6578586
    VIRIN: 210331-A-WG527-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 16.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM Nutrtion Competiton [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLM Nutrtion Competiton
    JBLM Nutrtion Competiton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Health
    Nutrition
    JBLM
    U.S. Army
    Army
    ICorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT