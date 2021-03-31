NSWC Panama City welcomed senate staff delegation

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) hosted a staff delegation for Senators Rick Scott (R-FL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) March 31, 2021. The group learned about NSWC PCD's efforts in supporting the U.S. Navy through the Sea Fighter research vessel and Landing Craft Air Cushion hovercraft.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6578425
|VIRIN:
|210331-N-CD100-1011
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
