    NSWC Panama City welcomed senate staff delegation [Image 7 of 7]

    NSWC Panama City welcomed senate staff delegation

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Anthony Powers 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) hosted a staff delegation for Senators Rick Scott (R-FL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) March 31, 2021. The group learned about NSWC PCD's efforts in supporting the U.S. Navy through the Sea Fighter research vessel and Landing Craft Air Cushion hovercraft.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 17:54
    Photo ID: 6578425
    VIRIN: 210331-N-CD100-1011
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Panama City welcomed senate staff delegation [Image 7 of 7], by Anthony Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rick Scott
    Staffers
    Marco Rubio

