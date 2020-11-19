Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th Civil Engineer Squadron Prepares for Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare for a training exercise near Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 5, 2021. The exercise consisted of both individual shop and group training exercises over the course of three days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6577993
    VIRIN: 210205-Z-FS166-1033
    Resolution: 2950x4130
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 124th Civil Engineer Squadron Prepares for Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training Exercise
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Civil Engineer Squadron

