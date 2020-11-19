124th Civil Engineer Squadron Prepares for Exercise

Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare for a training exercise near Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 5, 2021. The exercise consisted of both individual shop and group training exercises over the course of three days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

Date Taken: 11.19.2020 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 Location: BOISE, ID, US