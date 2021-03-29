Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    LEOMINSTER, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    LEOMINSTER, Mass. (March 29, 2021) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England recruiter, Engineering Aid 2nd Class David Davis Jr. from Akron, Ohio, greets Vietnam veteran, retired Cmdr. John B. Tata during National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29. Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 116 held a memorial service in Leominster, Massachusetts, to honor the service members who were killed during the war. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 10:13
    VIRIN: 210329-N-KK576-0005
    Location: LEOMINSTER, MA, US 
    Hometown: AKRON, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    New England
    Massachusetts
    Recruiter
    Vietnam

