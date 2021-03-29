LEOMINSTER, Mass. (March 29, 2021) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England recruiter, Engineering Aid 2nd Class David Davis Jr. from Akron, Ohio, greets Vietnam veteran, retired Cmdr. John B. Tata during National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29. Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 116 held a memorial service in Leominster, Massachusetts, to honor the service members who were killed during the war. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

Location: LEOMINSTER, MA, US Hometown: AKRON, OH, US