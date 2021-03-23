Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk District’s site assessment for FEMA assists Norfolk vaccination center opening [Image 6 of 6]

    Norfolk District’s site assessment for FEMA assists Norfolk vaccination center opening

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Andria Allmond  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    A multidisciplinary team from the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, joined the Federal Emergency Management Agency in an assessment of a local site for conversion into a federally supported community vaccination center, Norfolk, Virginia, March 23, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 09:55
    Photo ID: 6577412
    VIRIN: 210323-A-SO401-1008
    Resolution: 2374x1781
    Size: 715.64 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk District’s site assessment for FEMA assists Norfolk vaccination center opening [Image 6 of 6], by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk District&rsquo;s site assessment for FEMA assists Norfolk vaccination center opening

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Norfolk
    emergency operations
    NAD
    community vaccination center

