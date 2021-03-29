U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander stands in front of an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2021. Thompson grew up in Anaheim Hill, California, before she attended the U.S. Air Force Academy as part of the class of 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 06:28 Photo ID: 6577299 VIRIN: 210329-F-WV456-0003 Resolution: 5497x3669 Size: 4.84 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A seat at the decision table: leadership lessons from three colonels [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.