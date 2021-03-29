Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander stands in front of an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2021. Thompson grew up in Anaheim Hill, California, before she attended the U.S. Air Force Academy as part of the class of 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 06:28
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    This work, A seat at the decision table: leadership lessons from three colonels [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    pilot
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    E-3
    group commander
    Kristen Thompson

