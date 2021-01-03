210301-N-CM812-269
Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Chemical Material and Analysis Branch scientist Meghan Griffiths prepares a gas chromatograph mass spectrometer for analyses by installing the appropriate column, March 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 01:43
|Photo ID:
|6577185
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-CM812-269
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.44 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scientist Meghan Griffiths prepares a gas chromatograph mass spectrometer for analyses [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
