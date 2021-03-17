Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Conducts Training Flights [Image 6 of 6]

    180FW Conducts Training Flights

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Randall Kreps, a fighter pilot assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180FW, sits in an F-16 Fighting Falcon, after landing at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, March 17, 2021. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in our community.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 15:32
    Photo ID: 6576535
    VIRIN: 210317-Z-HS920-0165
    Resolution: 6112x4075
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Conducts Training Flights [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Fighter Jet
    Jet

