    NAMRU-Dayton USN Biochemist Presents Research at 2021 SOT

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton's (NAMRU-Dayton) Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) scientists participated in the Virtual 2021 Society of Toxicology (SOT) Annual Meeting and ToxExpo, March 12-26.

    "Participating in the 2021 Society of Toxicology meeting allowed me to interact with other scientists in the field and to share ideas that could be used to enhance toxicological research," said Lt. Cmdr. Taj King, biochemist, NAMRU-Dayton.

    During the two week virtual meeting, King presented his research that aims to assess potential health risks service members are met with in complex operational environments.

    For King, his interest in how toxins can be harmful at a cellular level and "to develop countermeasures to mitigate the adverse effects of toxic chemicals in humans," led him to pursue a career of service in the U.S. Navy in the field of biochemistry/toxicology.

    The Society of Toxicology (SOT) is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the US and abroad.

