    Vietnam Veterans Day [Image 1 of 3]

    Vietnam Veterans Day

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The Hickam Base Exchange hosted a pinning ceremony in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29, 2021. In 2017, President Donald Trump declared National Vietnam War Veterans Day because on this day in 1973 U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    More than a century of service

