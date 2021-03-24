USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

PEARL HARBOR (March 24, 2021) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Chris Racz, from Vidor, Texas, sands the hull of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 24, 2021. John Finn is in Pearl Harbor for a port visit while deployed in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 23:15
|Photo ID:
|6575500
|VIRIN:
|210324-N-SS350-1014
|Resolution:
|1962x2747
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|VIDOR, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
