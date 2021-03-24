PEARL HARBOR (March 24, 2021) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Chris Racz, from Vidor, Texas, sands the hull of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 24, 2021. John Finn is in Pearl Harbor for a port visit while deployed in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 23:15 Photo ID: 6575500 VIRIN: 210324-N-SS350-1014 Resolution: 1962x2747 Size: 1.2 MB Location: US Hometown: VIDOR, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.