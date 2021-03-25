Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portrait of Airlifters

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Ange Nlome, 374th Operations Support Squadron unit deployment manager, for being the Airlifter of the Week. SSgt Nlome manages deployments, redeployments and in-processes for the 374th Operations Group unit personnel and equipment supporting real-world taskings and exercises for the US Indo-PACOM area of responsibility as well as other combatant commands. During her time as UDM, Nlome evaluated 150 e-mobility records for the OG and resolved 2000 discrepancies, enabling readiness and rapid global mobility. Also as the lead instructor for Yokota’s Honor Guard program, Nlome trained and certified 42 honor guardsmen, who in turn executed 44 ceremonies. Nlome has dedicated countless hours shaping and molding both the newest guardsmen and seasoned guardsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait of Airlifters, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

