Air Force Staff Sgt. Ange Nlome, 374th Operations Support Squadron unit deployment manager, for being the Airlifter of the Week. SSgt Nlome manages deployments, redeployments and in-processes for the 374th Operations Group unit personnel and equipment supporting real-world taskings and exercises for the US Indo-PACOM area of responsibility as well as other combatant commands. During her time as UDM, Nlome evaluated 150 e-mobility records for the OG and resolved 2000 discrepancies, enabling readiness and rapid global mobility. Also as the lead instructor for Yokota’s Honor Guard program, Nlome trained and certified 42 honor guardsmen, who in turn executed 44 ceremonies. Nlome has dedicated countless hours shaping and molding both the newest guardsmen and seasoned guardsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 20:42 Photo ID: 6575470 VIRIN: 210325-F-PM645-2034 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 604.17 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Portrait of Airlifters, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.