    In-person ‘Head Start’ Japan orientation class for spouses resumes at Camp Zama [Image 2 of 4]

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Kimberly Wade, a participant in Camp Zama’s “Head Start” class, practices writing her name in Japanese March 18 at the Camp Zama Education Center. The Head Start program went on hiatus in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before resuming in July that year for Soldier and civilian sponsors only. The February class marked the return of the spouse-specific program, with measures in place to adhere to group-size and social-distancing regulations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 20:07
    Photo ID: 6575434
    VIRIN: 210318-A-HP857-113
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 638.07 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In-person ‘Head Start’ Japan orientation class for spouses resumes at Camp Zama [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    education center
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    head-start program
    target_news_asiapacific

