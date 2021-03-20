Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SUSCC OPS [Image 3 of 3]

    SUSCC OPS

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeffrey Troutman 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Lt. Reginald Demery, from Savannah, Georgia, monitors the surface picture for local surface contacts in the Surface Undersea Warfare Sea Combat Commander room aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Ford is conducting integrated carrier strike group operations during independent steaming event 17 as part of her post-delivery test and trials phase of operations.This image has been altered by blurring out computer screens for security purposes.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeff Troutman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 19:18
    Photo ID: 6575415
    VIRIN: 210320-N-ON468-1014
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUSCC OPS [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeffrey Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SUSCC OPS
    SUSCC OPS
    SUSCC OPS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    GRF
    CSG 12
    Carrier Strike Group TWELVE
    SUSCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT