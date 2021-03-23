Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Ordnance [Image 4 of 9]

    F-35 Ordnance

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton Clouse, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) weapons load crew team chief, guides Airman 1st Class Darius Bowens, a 356th AMU weapons load crew member, in picking up a live GBU-12 bomb with a bomb lift truck on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. One of the biggest challenges of this process is moving the munitions without causing any damage to any section of it while other munitions are present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 18:35
    Photo ID: 6575353
    VIRIN: 210323-F-XX992-1079
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Ordnance [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    Weapons Loading
    356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

