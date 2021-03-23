F-35 Ordnance

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton Clouse, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) weapons load crew team chief, guides Airman 1st Class Darius Bowens, a 356th AMU weapons load crew member, in picking up a live GBU-12 bomb with a bomb lift truck on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. One of the biggest challenges of this process is moving the munitions without causing any damage to any section of it while other munitions are present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

