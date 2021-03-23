Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Ordnance [Image 3 of 9]

    F-35 Ordnance

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Collin Rideaux, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) weapons load crew member, and Staff Sgt. Colton Clouse, a 356th AMU weapons load crew team chief, checks the loading checklist procedures prior to loading a bomb on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. Live bomb loading allows pilots to complete necessary flight missions to achieve and maintain combat mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 18:35
    Photo ID: 6575351
    VIRIN: 210323-F-XX992-1071
    Resolution: 4061x2705
    Size: 1020.56 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Ordnance [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    Weapons Loading
    356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

