F-35 Ordnance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Collin Rideaux, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) weapons load crew member, and Staff Sgt. Colton Clouse, a 356th AMU weapons load crew team chief, checks the loading checklist procedures prior to loading a bomb on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. Live bomb loading allows pilots to complete necessary flight missions to achieve and maintain combat mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

