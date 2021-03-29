Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Honors Vietnam Veterans in Ceremonies Worldwide

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service honored Vietnam Veterans for their distinguished service during pinning ceremonies worldwide for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

    Veterans received free lapel pins, provided in partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, on March 29 as lasting mementos of our Nation’s appreciation for these heroes whose service was often underappreciated. (Pictured: Wiesbaden Exchange ceremony)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
