Army & Air Force Exchange Service Honors Vietnam Veterans in Ceremonies Worldwide

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service honored Vietnam Veterans for their distinguished service during pinning ceremonies worldwide for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.



Veterans received free lapel pins, provided in partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, on March 29 as lasting mementos of our Nation’s appreciation for these heroes whose service was often underappreciated. (Pictured: Wiesbaden Exchange ceremony)

