    F-35 Lightning II aircraft visit Macdill AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    F-35 Lightning II aircraft visit Macdill AFB

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, sits on the flight line, March 16, 2021, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is a stealth multirole fighter aircraft that is capable of both air superiority and strike missions.

    This work, F-35 Lightning II aircraft visit Macdill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    MacDill AFB
    Marines
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF

