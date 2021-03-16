An F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, sits on the flight line, March 16, 2021, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is a stealth multirole fighter aircraft that is capable of both air superiority and strike missions.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 14:28
|Photo ID:
|6574982
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-OH732-1078
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Lightning II aircraft visit Macdill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
