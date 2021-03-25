Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3-year-old at home, deployed couple withstands challenges

    3-year-old at home, deployed couple withstands challenges

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    03.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Ashley Hibbler, left, is pinned to the rank of Corporal by her husband, Spc. Kyle Hibbler, during a promotion ceremony at an airfield in the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade's area of operations in the Middle East. Both are deployed with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Mayro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 05:35
    Photo ID: 6574177
    VIRIN: 210329-Z-IK914-001
    Resolution: 1151x1536
    Size: 250.83 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-year-old at home, deployed couple withstands challenges, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3-year-old at home, deployed couple withstands challenges

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Challenge

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    28th CAB

    28th

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    Family

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Army Central

    Couple

    Military Child

    Keystone

    ARNG

    Michigan National Guard

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    1-82

    ARCENT

    628

    Operation Spartan Shield

    104th Aviation Regiment

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    1-82nd ARB

    1-82nd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    Kuwait
    Deployment
    Military Child
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT