Ashley Hibbler, left, is pinned to the rank of Corporal by her husband, Spc. Kyle Hibbler, during a promotion ceremony at an airfield in the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade's area of operations in the Middle East. Both are deployed with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Mayro)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 05:35
|Photo ID:
|6574177
|VIRIN:
|210329-Z-IK914-001
|Resolution:
|1151x1536
|Size:
|250.83 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-year-old at home, deployed couple withstands challenges, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3-year-old at home, deployed couple withstands challenges
