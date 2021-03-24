Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian is Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden. (Photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 03:58
|Photo ID:
|6574098
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-FX425-7482
|Resolution:
|3000x2566
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COL Michael R. Kaloostian biography [Image 2 of 2], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
COL Michael R. Kaloostian biography
LEAVE A COMMENT