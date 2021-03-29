Fire and emergency services personnel assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron performed vehicle extrication training with Qatari Emiri Air Force (QEAF) fire personnel, March 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Participating Airmen were able to share their knowledge and learn about QEAF processes to bolster joint operational capabilities. The training involved removing a vehicle from around a person who has been involved in a motor vehicle collision. Firefighter’s utilized chocks and bracing for stabilization and hydraulic spreaders and shears to tear apart the vehicle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 02:39
|Photo ID:
|6574073
|VIRIN:
|210317-Z-OK775-1013
|Resolution:
|7000x4667
|Size:
|14.42 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Qatar-U.S. Air Force joint fire department vehicle extrication training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
