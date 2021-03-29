Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Qatar-U.S. Air Force joint fire department vehicle extrication training [Image 14 of 14]

    Qatar-U.S. Air Force joint fire department vehicle extrication training

    QATAR

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Fire and emergency services personnel assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron performed vehicle extrication training with Qatari Emiri Air Force (QEAF) fire personnel, March 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Participating Airmen were able to share their knowledge and learn about QEAF processes to bolster joint operational capabilities. The training involved removing a vehicle from around a person who has been involved in a motor vehicle collision. Firefighter’s utilized chocks and bracing for stabilization and hydraulic spreaders and shears to tear apart the vehicle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    This work, Qatar-U.S. Air Force joint fire department vehicle extrication training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    vehicle extrication
    Qatar Emiri Air Force

