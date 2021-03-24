Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A1C Mikenzie Bontrager Airman of the Week [Image 2 of 6]

    A1C Mikenzie Bontrager Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mikenzie Bontrager, 18th Medical Support Squadron special needs technician from Kalona, Iowa was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Mar 29 to April 2, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 00:35
    Photo ID: 6574003
    VIRIN: 210324-F-IV266-2001
    Resolution: 6782x4521
    Size: 18.99 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Mikenzie Bontrager Airman of the Week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A1C Mikenzie Bontrager Airman of the Week
    A1C Mikenzie Bontrager Airman of the Week
    A1C Mikenzie Bontrager Airman of the Week
    A1C Mikenzie Bontrager Airman of the Week
    A1C Mikenzie Bontrager Airman of the Week
    A1C Mikenzie Bontrager Airman of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    AoW

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Airman of the Week
    AoW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT