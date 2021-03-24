A1C Mikenzie Bontrager Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mikenzie Bontrager, 18th Medical Support Squadron special needs technician from Kalona, Iowa was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Mar 29 to April 2, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

