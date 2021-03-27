French Brigadier General Hubert Cottereau, deputy commanding general-future of the 3rd Infantry Division, discusses the importance of Military Appreciation Day at the closing ceremony at the Club Car Championship on the Deer Creek Course at The Landings Club, Savannah, Georgia, March 27, 2021. Cottereau is serving in the U.S. Army’s Military Personnel Exchange Program, and started working with the 3rd ID in July 2019.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.28.2021 15:36 Photo ID: 6573753 VIRIN: 210327-A-HE018-008 Resolution: 619x480 Size: 114.01 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Division Participates in Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.