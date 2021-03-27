Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Participates in Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8]

    3rd Infantry Division Participates in Military Appreciation Day

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    French Brigadier General Hubert Cottereau, deputy commanding general-future of the 3rd Infantry Division, discusses the importance of Military Appreciation Day at the closing ceremony at the Club Car Championship on the Deer Creek Course at The Landings Club, Savannah, Georgia, March 27, 2021. Cottereau is serving in the U.S. Army’s Military Personnel Exchange Program, and started working with the 3rd ID in July 2019.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 15:36
    Photo ID: 6573753
    VIRIN: 210327-A-HE018-008
    Resolution: 619x480
    Size: 114.01 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Military Vehicles
    U.S. Army
    Military Appreciation Day

