SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

A stevedore at the Port of Jacksonville drives a military vehicle March 25, 2021 onto the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command's USNS Bob Hope, bound for DEFENDER-Europe 21 linked exercise, Immediate Response. The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command is moving 750 pieces of cargo through this port with the support of its Total Force team of Reserve, National Guard and commercial partners. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)

