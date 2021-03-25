SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

Stevedores place Florida Army National Guard's 53d Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s equipment on the USNS Bob Hope at the Port of Jacksonville March 25, 2021. Around 750 containers and rolling stock will be loaded at this port in support of a DEFENDER-Europe 21 linked exercise, Immediate Response. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Kimberly Spinner)

