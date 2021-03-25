BOSTON (March 25, 2021) USS Constitution hosts consul generals from Greece, Haiti, Portugal and Israel during a celebration of the 200th anniversary of Greek Independence on the ship’s spar deck. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Michelle Heintzelman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 20:03 Photo ID: 6573107 VIRIN: 210325-N-XU320-0098 Resolution: 3605x2399 Size: 1.44 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Constitution Celebrates 200th Anniversary of Greek Independence [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Michelle Heintzelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.