DLIFLC Space Force Guardians

Former Air Force Staff Sgts. James Taylor (third from the left) and Isaac Pringle (fourth from the left) join Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Robinson (first on the left) and Senior Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead (second from the left), all staff members assigned to the 517th Training Group on the Presidio of Monterey, in showing off their new patches after switching over to become Space Force Guardians, the name of service members serving in the Department of Defense’s newest branch of the military.

