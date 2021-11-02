Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLIFLC Space Force Guardians [Image 1 of 2]

    DLIFLC Space Force Guardians

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Natela Cutter 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Former Air Force Staff Sgts. James Taylor (third from the left) and Isaac Pringle (fourth from the left) join Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Robinson (first on the left) and Senior Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead (second from the left), all staff members assigned to the 517th Training Group on the Presidio of Monterey, in showing off their new patches after switching over to become Space Force Guardians, the name of service members serving in the Department of Defense’s newest branch of the military.

