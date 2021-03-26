NNPTC Leadership Receives COVID-19 Vaccination

210326-N-GN523-1024 GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (March 26, 2021) Master Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Derek Gruell, command master chief at Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC), receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Health Clinic Charleston (NHCC). Getting the vaccine is voluntary, but all DoD personnel are encouraged to get it to protect their health, their families and their community. NNPTC’s mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSN Keyly Santizo)

