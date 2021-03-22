USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Extremist Behavior Stand-down Training

EAST CHINA SEA (March 22, 2021) Senior Chief Operations Specialist Douglas Reece conducts training and discussion on extremism in the ranks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), as part of a Defense Department-wide stand down. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

