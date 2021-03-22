EAST CHINA SEA (March 22, 2021) Senior Chief Operations Specialist Douglas Reece conducts training and discussion on extremism in the ranks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), as part of a Defense Department-wide stand down. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 21:07
|Photo ID:
|6571340
|VIRIN:
|210322-N-AJ005-1013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Extremist Behavior Stand-down Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT