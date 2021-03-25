Lt. Col. Eric Jauquet dignified transfer ceremony

The 138th Fighter Wing fire department renders Lt. Col. Eric Jauquet, commander, 138th Operational Support Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, a water salute during a dignified transfer ceremony, Mar. 25, 2021, Tulsa International Airport, Okla. Jauquet has served in the Oklahoma Air National Guard for 26 years, accomplishing nearly 3,000 hours of fighter time in the F-16, including 125 combat missions in support of OPERATION SOUTHERN WATCH, OPERATION NORTHERN WATCH, OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM, OPERATION NEW DAWN, OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM, OPERATION FREEDOM’S SENTINEL AND OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE.

Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Location: TULSA, OK, US