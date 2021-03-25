Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Eric Jauquet dignified transfer ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt. Col. Eric Jauquet dignified transfer ceremony

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    The 138th Fighter Wing fire department renders Lt. Col. Eric Jauquet, commander, 138th Operational Support Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, a water salute during a dignified transfer ceremony, Mar. 25, 2021, Tulsa International Airport, Okla. Jauquet has served in the Oklahoma Air National Guard for 26 years, accomplishing nearly 3,000 hours of fighter time in the F-16, including 125 combat missions in support of OPERATION SOUTHERN WATCH, OPERATION NORTHERN WATCH, OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM, OPERATION NEW DAWN, OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM, OPERATION FREEDOM’S SENTINEL AND OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE.
    Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

    Dignified Transfer
    Oklahoma Air National Guard
    138th Fighter Wing
    Lt. Col. Eric Jauquet

