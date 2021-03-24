Fire trucks assigned to the newly opened Fire Station Number 1 sit parked outside the station prior to a ribbon cutting at Camp Gruber Training Center, March 24, 2021. (Oklahoma Army National Guard photo by Anthony Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 17:30
|Photo ID:
|6571101
|VIRIN:
|210324-Z-RH707-1003
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|10.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OK, US
|Hometown:
|BRAGGS, OK, US
|Hometown:
|MUSKOGEE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Gruber opens first fire station since WWII [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Gruber opens first fire station since WWII
