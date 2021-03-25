Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Motivational Run [Image 9 of 9]

    Alpha Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pvt. Christian T. Dickson with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, sounds off while participating in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 25, 2021. Following graduation on March 26, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. Pvt. Dickson is from Dallas, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 17:01
    Photo ID: 6571096
    VIRIN: 210325-M-OQ594-1051
    Resolution: 4543x3029
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Motivational Run [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

