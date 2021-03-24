174 ADAB Equipment Check

U.S. Soldiers with 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (174 ADAB) conduct preliminary equipment check at Bismarck Kaserne, Ansbach. 174 ADAB is preparing for series of exercises in Europe including Defender Europe 21. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. 174 ADAB is on a rotation duty in Germany and located at U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach. Ansbach, Germany, March 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

