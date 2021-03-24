Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    174 ADAB Equipment Check [Image 3 of 4]

    174 ADAB Equipment Check

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (174 ADAB) conduct preliminary equipment check at Bismarck Kaserne, Ansbach. 174 ADAB is preparing for series of exercises in Europe including Defender Europe 21. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. 174 ADAB is on a rotation duty in Germany and located at U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach. Ansbach, Germany, March 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 07:59
    Photo ID: 6570038
    VIRIN: 210324-A-EX530-0003
    Resolution: 8047x5365
    Size: 24.83 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 174 ADAB Equipment Check [Image 4 of 4], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    USArmy
    7 ATC
    7 ArmyTrainingCommand
    USArmyEuropeAndAfrica
    StrongEuropeAndAfrica

