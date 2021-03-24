210324-N-FO865-1008



STRAIT OF HORMUZ (March 24, 2021) – Ensigns Margaret Brady, left, and Kellyn Abbanat track surface contacts using radar on the bridge aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, March 24. The IMSC maintains the freedom of navigation, international law and free flow of commerce to support regional stability and security of the maritime commons. San Diego, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 05:59 Photo ID: 6570022 VIRIN: 210324-N-FO865-1008 Resolution: 3898x2784 Size: 1.11 MB Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strait of Hormuz Transit [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.