Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Strait of Hormuz Transit [Image 2 of 2]

    Strait of Hormuz Transit

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Woods 

    USS SAN DIEGO (LPD 22)

    210324-N-FO865-1008

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ (March 24, 2021) – Ensigns Margaret Brady, left, and Kellyn Abbanat track surface contacts using radar on the bridge aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, March 24. The IMSC maintains the freedom of navigation, international law and free flow of commerce to support regional stability and security of the maritime commons. San Diego, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 05:59
    Photo ID: 6570022
    VIRIN: 210324-N-FO865-1008
    Resolution: 3898x2784
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strait of Hormuz Transit [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strait of Hormuz Transit
    Strait of Hormuz Transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT