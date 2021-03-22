USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Corbin Lovins, from Catlettsburg, Ky., attaches a firehose to a fire main during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 22, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

