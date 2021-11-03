U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Friedel (center), Misawa Air Base installation commander, celebrates with Japanese Air-Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota (left), 3rd Air Wing commander, and Mr. Akio Takebayashi (right), Misawa Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, after dedicating the Misawa Officer’s Club Ballroom as the “Tomodachi Room” at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2021. The room was dedicated on the 10-year anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and named after Operation Tomodachi.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 19:35
|Photo ID:
|6569848
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-TG061-0001
|Resolution:
|3017x2014
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Great East Japan Earthquake 10th Anniversary Ceremony, by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
