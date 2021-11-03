U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Friedel (center), Misawa Air Base installation commander, celebrates with Japanese Air-Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota (left), 3rd Air Wing commander, and Mr. Akio Takebayashi (right), Misawa Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, after dedicating the Misawa Officer’s Club Ballroom as the “Tomodachi Room” at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2021. The room was dedicated on the 10-year anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and named after Operation Tomodachi.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 19:35 Photo ID: 6569848 VIRIN: 210311-F-TG061-0001 Resolution: 3017x2014 Size: 4 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Great East Japan Earthquake 10th Anniversary Ceremony, by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.