    Great East Japan Earthquake 10th Anniversary Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Friedel (center), Misawa Air Base installation commander, celebrates with Japanese Air-Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota (left), 3rd Air Wing commander, and Mr. Akio Takebayashi (right), Misawa Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, after dedicating the Misawa Officer’s Club Ballroom as the “Tomodachi Room” at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2021. The room was dedicated on the 10-year anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and named after Operation Tomodachi.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 19:35
    Photo ID: 6569848
    VIRIN: 210311-F-TG061-0001
    Resolution: 3017x2014
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great East Japan Earthquake 10th Anniversary Ceremony, by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Operation Tomodachi
    Great East Japan Earthquake

