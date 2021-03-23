U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kassie Wagner, a vocalist with the 1st Marine Division Band, poses for a portrait during rehearsals at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 23, 2021. March is Women's History Month, commemorating and encouraging the observance and celebration of women throughout history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021