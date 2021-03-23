Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Division Band [Image 4 of 4]

    1st Marine Division Band

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kassie Wagner, a vocalist with the 1st Marine Division Band, poses for a portrait during rehearsals at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 23, 2021. March is Women's History Month, commemorating and encouraging the observance and celebration of women throughout history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 18:41
    Photo ID: 6569783
    VIRIN: 210323-M-NR281-1068
    Resolution: 3789x5683
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    1st Marine Division
    Women's History Month
    Music
    Band
    Marine Corps Band
    Female Service Members

