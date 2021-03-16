Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSWCPD Virtually Hosts Joint Warfare Centers Women’s History Month 2021 Observance

    NSWCPD Virtually Hosts Joint Warfare Centers Women’s History Month 2021 Observance

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Brentan Debysingh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Keynote speaker , provides keynote remarks during the virtual Joint Warfare Centers Women’s History Month 2021 Observance, hosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) on March 16, 2021. Costlow shared 11 important lessons from her 36-year career at Corona and answered numerous questions from the audience. (U.S. Navy Photo by Brentan Debysingh / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 15:45
    Photo ID: 6569529
    VIRIN: 210316-O-XQ479-383
    Resolution: 3216x1908
    Size: 342.12 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCPD Virtually Hosts Joint Warfare Centers Women’s History Month 2021 Observance, by Brentan Debysingh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWCPD Virtually Hosts Joint Warfare Centers Women&rsquo;s History Month 2021 Observance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division
    Costlow
    NSWCPD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division
    NSWCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT