NSWCPD Virtually Hosts Joint Warfare Centers Women’s History Month 2021 Observance

Keynote speaker , provides keynote remarks during the virtual Joint Warfare Centers Women’s History Month 2021 Observance, hosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) on March 16, 2021. Costlow shared 11 important lessons from her 36-year career at Corona and answered numerous questions from the audience. (U.S. Navy Photo by Brentan Debysingh / Released)

