NSWCPD Virtually Hosts Joint Warfare Centers Women’s History Month 2021 Observance

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) hosted the virtual Joint Warfare Centers Women’s History Month 2021 Observance, which was highlighted by keynote speaker Dianne M. Costlow, the Technical Director of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division, on March 16.



During the 60-minute online event moderated by Allyson Jones-Zaroff, NSWCPD Solid Waste and HAZMAT Division Branch Manager, Costlow spoke about her background and career path, and presented 11 key lessons she learned throughout her 36-year journey.



NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon began the event by reflecting on Women’s History Month and introducing Costlow.



“As we observe Women’s History Month, we have an incredible opportunity to pause and reflect on the many contributions women have made to our Navy, to our nation and to the world,” said Simon. “In the Navy, women serve in every rank from seaman to admiral and in every possible job, making us a better, more effective fighting force. The strength of our Navy is a direct result of the numerous achievements of the women who served, and I can think of no better example than our keynote speaker.”



During her presentation, Costlow reflected on the wisdom she gained from her career.



“We make choices every day that move us along on our journey,” said Costlow. “Do you know where you’re going? Do you know how to get there? When I joined NSWC Corona, other than knowing I wanted a family, a happy home, and a fulfilling career, I had not mapped out my future. But my engineering degree and a strong work ethic provided a great foundation.”



Costlow reflected on a discussion she had during her first year at Corona with her division head about her future goals. “I want to lead people,” she said. She received guidance that directed her career: she needed to understand the command as a whole, not just my immediate technical area. The guidance initiated Costlow to volunteer for several command activities and committees, and moving into positions throughout the command over the course of her career.



In addition to sharing the steps she took to become the first female Technical Director at NSWC Corona, she shared 11 key career lessons for current and future leaders. They are:



1. Networking is important: be open to and accept mentoring.

2. Seize opportunities when presented. You don’t know when they will appear again.

3. Be flexible and agile; stay focused on what’s needed to accomplish the outcome desired.

4. Balance your personal and professional life. It can be done, guilt-free and with no regrets.

5. The small things count. Do everything well. Don’t discount anything you’re asked to do. You never know when it will make a difference.

6. Plan your career progression to maximize the probability of success. For those who want to become a supervisor or manager, gain a strong technical foundation across multiple functional areas before working up the supervisory chain. Understanding the technical function of a group helps your chances of success.

7. Accomplish a significant product or service in every position you work in. Gain experience you can add to your toolbox.

8. Prepare your successors so that your organization is sustainable upon your departure.

9. Operate with transparency and always explain the “why.”

10. Give back. Encourage those around you and pass on your skills to those behind you, and your lessons learned.

11. Have fun! We spend a significant time at work so you should enjoy what you do!



Additionally, Costlow told an anecdote about an important decision in the mid-1990s that impacted her life. Back then, with three young children, she passed on a matrix manager position for a major program because the position required more travel than she could give at that time.



“I made a conscious decision to delay my career for my family,” noted Costlow. “However, in an effort to keep growing and learning, I took on a collateral duty to become a Seven Habits of Highly Effective People facilitator at Corona. ‘Seven Habits’ changed the way I saw myself and how I interacted with others. It was truly transformational learning for my career and changed the way I live my life every day.”



After her presentation, Costlow answered questions and shared advice for 30 minutes about topics including working women who are balancing raising children during a pandemic, overcoming self-doubt, motivating and mentoring future generations, and other lessons learned throughout her career trajectory.



She also shared a few of her favorite leadership books, which include Good to Great and The Tipping Point.



Lastly, when asked, “Is there anything that men should be doing differently to help mentor women in their careers?”, Costlow provided attendees with sage advice that serves employees across all spectrums.



“Almost all of my mentors have been men,” she answered. “I don’t know if they should be doing anything different. Men and women alike need to be open to sharing what we’ve learned and providing perspective without judgement. We have to accept everyone for their strengths and leverage those strengths to help the organization. Let’s embrace everyone and do the best we can every day.”



