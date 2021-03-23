flight quarters

10323-N-CJ510-0011 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 23, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) prepare a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 to fly, March 23, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021
Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA