Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dentist Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 23, 2021) - Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander, presents the Dentist Award from the Association of Military Surgeons of the Unites States (AMSUS) to Cmdr. Cecilia Brown, the hospital’s director for dental services. Brown’s exceptional leadership has resulted in outstanding effectiveness and efficiency of the dental clinics, including operational dental readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

