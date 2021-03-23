Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dentist Award

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dentist Award

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 23, 2021) - Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander, presents the Dentist Award from the Association of Military Surgeons of the Unites States (AMSUS) to Cmdr. Cecilia Brown, the hospital’s director for dental services. Brown’s exceptional leadership has resulted in outstanding effectiveness and efficiency of the dental clinics, including operational dental readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 09:53
    Photo ID: 6568973
    VIRIN: 210323-N-QA097-030
    Resolution: 3190x3264
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dentist Award, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    AMSUS
    Dentist Award
    Association of Military Surgeons of the Unites States

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT