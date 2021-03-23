JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 23, 2021) - Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander, presents the Dentist Award from the Association of Military Surgeons of the Unites States (AMSUS) to Cmdr. Cecilia Brown, the hospital’s director for dental services. Brown’s exceptional leadership has resulted in outstanding effectiveness and efficiency of the dental clinics, including operational dental readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 09:53
|Photo ID:
|6568973
|VIRIN:
|210323-N-QA097-030
|Resolution:
|3190x3264
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dentist Award, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
