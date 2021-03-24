Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month goes virtual this year

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support will host a number of virtual events to mark Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Events start with the Teal Ribbon Relay, which runs throughout the month, and concludes with a Denim Day observation on April 28.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 09:37
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    SARC
    SAPR
    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    SAAPM

