    DESRON 7 Extremism Training [Image 1 of 4]

    DESRON 7 Extremism Training

    SINGAPORE

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    210323-N-GR847-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 23, 2021) A graphic quoting Capt. Tom Ogden, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron Seven, on extremism in the ranks from a Department of Defense-wide stand down. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reymundo A. Villegas III/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 23:01
    Photo ID: 6568527
    VIRIN: 210323-N-GR847-0001
    Resolution: 3334x2500
    Size: 606.77 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DESRON 7 Extremism Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USN
    U.S. Navy
    C7F
    DESRON 7
    Extremism training

