DESRON 7 Extremism Training

210323-N-GR847-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 23, 2021) A graphic quoting Capt. Tom Ogden, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron Seven, on extremism in the ranks from a Department of Defense-wide stand down. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reymundo A. Villegas III/Released)

