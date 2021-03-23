Coast Guard rescues 2, assists 3 near Chandeleur Islands

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescue swimmer rescued two people and assisted three others March 23, 2021 from a disable and aground pleasure craft near the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana. The pleasure craft was beset by weather and also lost power. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021