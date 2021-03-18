Maj. Maj. Charisse Gonzalez (right) alongside Tactical Combat Medical Care Course instructor Rick Levada observe simulated point of injury care trauma lane scenarios on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 18, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 19:35
|Photo ID:
|6568418
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-IT014-004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20,000th Soldier graduates MEDCoE under COVID-19 conditions [Image 4 of 4], by Tish Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20,000th Soldier graduates MEDCoE under COVID-19 conditions
LEAVE A COMMENT