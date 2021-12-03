Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH hiring: Check out upcoming job fair

    BJACH hiring: Check out upcoming job fair

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Troy Boudreaux, marketing and outreach specialist, is the medical recruiter for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital discusses, employment opportunities available at the hospital. Boudreaux recruits and markets hard to fill positions and will represent BJACH at the Military Spouse Employment Fair, on March 24 at Fort Polk, La.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, BJACH hiring: Check out upcoming job fair [Image 5 of 5], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BJACH hiring: Check out upcoming job fair

    Job Fair
    Fort Polk
    Army Medicine
    Spouse Employment
    BJACH

