Airman 1st Class Everly Wilkes, Joint Personal Property Shipping Office Northeast movement support technician, stands for a photo with a senior airman below-the-zone certificate and a coin presented to her by senior leaders at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 22. BTZ is a competitive early promotion program offered to airmen first class who stand out from their peers and perform duties at a level above their current rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 11:03
|Photo ID:
|6567402
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-TG847-0031
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|14.74 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPPSO Airman receives BTZ promotion [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
