Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JPPSO Airman receives BTZ promotion [Image 2 of 2]

    JPPSO Airman receives BTZ promotion

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Everly Wilkes, Joint Personal Property Shipping Office Northeast movement support technician, stands for a photo with a senior airman below-the-zone certificate and a coin presented to her by senior leaders at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 22. BTZ is a competitive early promotion program offered to airmen first class who stand out from their peers and perform duties at a level above their current rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 11:03
    Photo ID: 6567402
    VIRIN: 210322-F-TG847-0031
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 14.74 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPPSO Airman receives BTZ promotion [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JPPSO Airman receives BTZ promotion
    JPPSO Airman receives BTZ promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    rank
    airman
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    BTZ
    below-the-zone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT