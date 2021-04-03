Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IAAFA hosts meeting with AETC Director of Intelligence

    IAAFA hosts meeting with AETC Director of Intelligence

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Vanessa Adame 

    37th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Ramirez, Air Education and Training Command Director of Intelligence, talks to members of the 837th Training Squadron during a visit to the Inter-American Air Forces Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2021. The meeting provided Ramirez an opportunity learn about the intel, cyber and international Professional Military Education programs at IAAFA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 16:12
    Photo ID: 6566444
    VIRIN: 210304-F-JH281-1032
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IAAFA hosts meeting with AETC Director of Intelligence, by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    IAAFA hosts meeting with AETC Director of Intelligence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Intel
    IAAFA
    Information Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT