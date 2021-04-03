IAAFA hosts meeting with AETC Director of Intelligence

Col. Robert Ramirez, Air Education and Training Command Director of Intelligence, talks to members of the 837th Training Squadron during a visit to the Inter-American Air Forces Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2021. The meeting provided Ramirez an opportunity learn about the intel, cyber and international Professional Military Education programs at IAAFA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

