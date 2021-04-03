Col. Robert Ramirez, Air Education and Training Command Director of Intelligence, talks to members of the 837th Training Squadron during a visit to the Inter-American Air Forces Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2021. The meeting provided Ramirez an opportunity learn about the intel, cyber and international Professional Military Education programs at IAAFA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 16:12
|Photo ID:
|6566444
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-JH281-1032
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IAAFA hosts meeting with AETC Director of Intelligence, by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IAAFA hosts meeting with AETC Director of Intelligence
LEAVE A COMMENT