IAAFA hosts meeting with AETC Director of Intelligence

Photo By Vanessa Adame | Col. Robert Ramirez, Air Education and Training Command Director of Intelligence, talks to members of the 837th Training Squadron during a visit to the Inter-American Air Forces Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2021. The meeting provided Ramirez an opportunity learn about the intel, cyber and international Professional Military Education programs at IAAFA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Inter-American Air Forces Academy leaders met with the Air Education and Training Command Director of Intelligence during his first visit here at IAAFA, March 4, 2021.



Col. José Jiménez, Jr., IAAFA Commandant, and 837th Training Squadron leaders discussed the academy’s capabilities and resources with Col. Robert Ramirez, AETC Director of Intelligence. The meeting provided Ramirez an opportunity to get a closer look at the squadron’s Intel, Cyber and International Professional Military Education programs at IAAFA, while also hearing about some of its challenges to continue producing new courses to enhance instruction.



“The visit went well,” said Lt. Col. Oscar Martinez, 837th Training Squadron commander. “It now provides our A2/6 and 9L functional a better understanding of what this organization does and potential areas they can assist to continue to provide the best training to our partner nations in this area of responsibility.”



Accompanying Ramirez on the visit were Lt. Col. Catherine Hoard, AETC/A2, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Shibilski, AETC/A2 Chief Enlisted Manager.



Capt. Marissa Gaytan, Information Warfare Training Flight Commander and Tech. Sgt. Salvador Chavez, Information Systems Instructor, led a briefing to discuss the curriculum and course content for Cyber Network and Cyber Security courses in support of the National Defense Strategy.



Ramirez also heard how IAAFA continues to provide training and opportunities to meet partner nation requirements, and recent successes such as providing virtual learning courses in support of mission requirements during COVID-19, and being named U.S. Air Force EPME Center of the Year in 2020.