Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees tour the Narragansett Bay Test Facility in Rhode Island, following a March 11 presentation about testing capabilities at three of Division Newport’s ranges.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6566391
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-XQ823-0017
|Resolution:
|1000x685
|Size:
|174.9 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division Newport test range capabilities highlighted during virtual open house [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division Newport test range capabilities highlighted during virtual open house
LEAVE A COMMENT